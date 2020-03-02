5,000 workers needed this summer on Mackinac Island

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’ve ever wanted to work on Mackinac Island, now might be your chance.

Businesses on Michigan’s most popular island destination are currently hiring for the busy summer season. Additionally, the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau’s member directory allows applicants to contact a company directly to find out about employment opportunities.

About 5,000 workers are needed every summer to keep Mackinac Island humming along, according to reports from our media partners at MLive.

“Workers of all ages are appearing on Mackinac as part of the seasonal workforce,” said Tim Hygh, executive director of the Mackinac Island Convention & Visitors Bureau.

On-island housing is available for some positions, but be sure to ask about housing before heading to the island for a summer job.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

