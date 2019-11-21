$500,000 USDA Grant for Mackinac, Luce Counties

LUCE, MACKINAC COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) A $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will go to the Helen Newberry Joy Hospital.

This grant will benefit people in Newberry, Engadine, and Curtis.

The money will allow the Helen Newberry Joy Hospital to buy tele-medicine equipment. Plus, upgrade mammography equipment.

Michigan’s 1st District Congressman Jack Bergman stated, “I’m thankful for this Administration’s continued investment in rural counties within the First District. This grant provides needed upgrades to critical mammography equipment, and increases access to healthcare services in the Eastern Upper Peninsula of Michigan.”