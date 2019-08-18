MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University’s School of Nursing invites alumni of all of its programs to attend a 50th anniversary celebration that will coincide with NMU’s Homecoming weekend Sept. 20-21. Advance registration is requested by Sunday, Sept. 15, at nmu.edu/nursing/50.

The celebration will begin with a free autoimmune symposium from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in Reynolds Recital Hall. The event is open to the public. Sponsors include NMU’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program; the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation, dedicated to research and support related to the rare systemic inflammatory disease of unknown cause that affects multiple organs and can be fatal; and Race for RP.

The symposium offers three nursing CEUs through the school and three CMEs for physicians sponsored by UP Health System Marquette.

A nursing alumni social, dinner and program will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Northern Center. Tickets are $50 and seating is limited. Motivational health care speaker Diana Jordan will deliver the post-dinner program, “Come Back to Your Roots and Renew with Laughter.” Her presentations combine humor, inspiration, and information.

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, there will be an open house and simulation lab experience in West Science, along with optional campus tours led by nursing students.

The School of Nursing will have a table at the tailgate party preceding the Homecoming football game and a seating area for alumni at the game. It will also be represented at the 5th Quarter reception after the game at the Holiday Inn.

Northern began its bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program in 1969 with an enrollment of 35. It has grown to become the most popular undergraduate major. The school also offers an online RN to BSN completion program and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).