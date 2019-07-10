MARQUETTE — On Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to noon, the 5K For Foster Care event will be held in Marquette.



It will begin at Mattson Lower Harbor Park and participants will proceed north along the multi-use pathway to a turnaround point between Fair Avenue and Wright Street. They will return along the same route and finish in Mattson Lower Harbor Park.



The event is to occur exclusively on the multi-use pathway and participants are to follow the rules of the road.

The public is asked to be aware of and considerate toward people crossing the street.