60th anniversary of ‘Anatomy of a Murder’

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Filmed and edited entirely in Marquette County, “Anatomy of a Murder” has been called the Seventh Best Courtroom Drama in cinema history by the American Film Institute.

More recently, it was selected for historical preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2012.

Nominated for 7 Academy Awards, 4 Golden Globes, and won 3 Grammy Awards in 1959, Otto Preminger’s courtroom classic was adapted from Michigan’s Supreme Court Justice and Ishpeming native’s John Voelker’s novel.

Under the pen name Robert Traver, Voelker based the novel on a Big Bay murder case in which he was the D.A. in 1952.

The 1952 murder trial occurred at the Marquette County Court House where the movie would be later filmed.

Dan Truckey, Director, NMU Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center said, “The film was shot at many locations around Marquette County and Big Bay at the Lumper Jack Inn. It was also shot in Michigamme and Ishpeming in different venues, so it was all over the county there were scenes that were shot.”

After previewing the film in Marquette County days before it’s world premiere in Detroit, this 1959 film went on to become a box office hit.

Tomorrow, July 2nd, the U.P. community can come and watch a special encore screening of “Anatomy of a Murder” where it all went down.

Truckey said, “We just thought it would be really cool to show it in the actual courtroom where some it took place and was shot.”

From the court proceedings to the filming of the movie, NMU’s Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center hosts a 60th-anniversary screening of “Anatomy of a Murder” inside the Marquette County Courthouse.

Truckey said, “We’re just really excited to be showing it and really excited by the interest. It’s just been a huge response.”

Tuesday’s screening will be at 1 p.m. at the Marquette County Courthouse. Seating will be first come, first served, with a suggested donation of $5 at the door.

