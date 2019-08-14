6th annual Light the Night Fun Run/Walk comes to Houghton

HOUGHTON – Light the Night has been an end-of-summer tradition for Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital and Clinics for the past five years, and for the first time ever, it’s coming to Houghton.

The sixth annual Aspirus Light the Night Fun Run/Walk will stage near Chutes and Ladders at the Ray Kestner Waterfront Park on Saturday, September 14. The evening gets underway at 7 p.m. and includes a 1K, 5K, and new this year, a 10K Glow Run. All distances start at Chutes and Ladders.

The 1K will remain in the vicinity of the park. The 5K and 10K will travel along the paved waterfront trail on Lakeshore Drive. All routes are stroller- and pet-friendly. Plenty of glow sticks will be provided for everyone to wear to light up the night.

Registration is $25 and includes a t-shirt and glow sticks. For students ages 11 – 18, registration is $20. Register online at active.com through September 11, or from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Chutes and Ladders the day of the race. The first 150 registrants receive an Aspirus stadium seat. To be guaranteed a t-shirt, register online by August 30.

“We are so excited to change things up this year and bring Light the Night closer to the communities of Houghton and Hancock,” said Jenn Jenich-Laplander, Aspirus Keweenaw Volunteer and Community Relations Coordinator. “We look forward to this every year because it brings people together for a great cause and it’s a lot of fun.”

Aspirus Light the Night is a family-friendly, fundraiser event for people of all ages and activity levels. This year, proceeds will benefit the Copper Country Intermediate School District (CCISD) Greenhouse Project. Established in 2002 by the CCISD’s Community Transition Program, the Greenhouse Project teaches students how to: grow their own vegetable plants and flowers, produce food in a greenhouse, and sell the produce to the public. Customers travel from across the Copper Country to buy produce and flowers from the students.

In previous years, Aspirus Light the Night proceeds have supported the following:

U.P. Kids Big Brothers Big Sisters

Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home

Childhood Cancer Fund, operated by Great Lakes Mutual Insurance

31 Backpacks

The Birth Place Lending Library at Aspirus Keweenaw

Participants are encouraged to get creative with their clothing – the brighter the better! Fun prizes, including gift certificates and athletic gear, will be drawn following the event. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Chutes and Ladders is located at Ray Kestner Waterfront Park at 1100 W Lakeshore Drive in Houghton. For more information, visit www.active.com, or call Jenn Jenich-Laplander at 906.337.6541.