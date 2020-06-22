7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 179 more cases in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded seven more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Sunday confirmed 179 more cases.

The state data released Monday brings the total number of deaths to 5,853 and the total number of cases to 61,409 since the outbreak began in March.

State data from 98% of the skilled nursing facilities in Michigan shows 1,979 nursing home residents have died after contracting the virus. That’s just under 34% of the total deaths statewide. Twenty nursing home staff members have died of the virus.

There have been 7,137 confirmed cases among nursing home residents and 3,107 cases among staff members.

In Wayne County, where Michigan’s outbreak has been the worst, there were two more deaths and 35 more confirmed cases over the previous day for totals of 2,571 and 21,364, respectively. Oakland County has had 8,674 cases and 1,037 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,983 cases and 862 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,121 cases and 259 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,082 cases. The number of deaths stands at 68.

Kalamazoo County saw one more death for a total of 65. It has had 935 cases since the outbreak began.

Kent County confirmed 11 more cases, bringing the total to 4,221 since the outbreak began. There have been 121 cases.

Even as more of the state’s economy has been permitted to reopen and people are allowed to move around more, state officials have stressed that the threat of infection remains. People are reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to get tested. Information on where to find a testing site can be found on the state’s website.

On Sunday, labs in Michigan tested 10,570 samples for the virus and 235 (2.22%) were positive. At the height of the outbreak, that percentage was around 40%.