Sen. Peters reflects on Fourth of July

U.S. Senator for Michigan and Democrat Gary Peters reflected on the Fourth of July.

He hopes the holiday reminds people of how blessed they are to live in this amazing country. The senator also says people should remember we are the United States of America and that we are stronger when we’re together.

He says, “To think about what our founders put on the line for our country. When they signed that Declaration of Independence against the British Empire they were basically signing potentially their death warrants because they were now traitors. They put everything on the line for our country.”

When asked what he wants to hear from President Trump’s address, Senator Peters said he hopes all those who celebrate and give speeches this July Fourth will bring our country together.