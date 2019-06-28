70th annual U.P. History Conference is in Escanaba this weekend

ESCANABA — For 70 years, the Historical Society of Michigan has put on the Upper Peninsula History Conference. Each year, a different area of the U.P. is chosen to be featured for history-loving folks.

For its 70th year, the history conference is visiting Escanaba and some areas of Delta County.

“We have tours, we have breakout sessions, we’ve got a picnic. Just everything that’s going to explore Escanaba and the U.P.,” says Nancy Feldbush, Director of Communications of the Historical Society of Michigan and Editor-in-Chief of the Michigan History magazine.

275 people are in Escanaba this weekend for conference, the second largest turnout in its history, and they’re here to not only learn about Delta County history but more about the area as well.

“It’s the history and it’s the area. ‘I’ve never been to Escanaba’ so now they can visit it and learn about the history, the local history, that’s what they really enjoy coming for,” adds Feldbush.

Events began today with an open house at the Delta County Historical Museum and Sand Point Lighthouse. There were also bus tours of locations in Delta County including:

Fayette Historic Townsite

Historical Escanaba

Potawatomi Heritage Center

The weekend will continue with workshops and presentations led by local historians, such as “Braving the Waves: Life-Saving Service on the Shipwreck Coast” and “Blind Tigers and Police Raids: Prohibition in Delta County”.

“This has been great that the whole community has pulled together and really supported this conference that helps us a lot,” says Feldbush.

If you’re interested in participating in next year’s conference in the Brimley/Bay Mills area, check the Historical Society of Michigan website for registration information.