75-year-old man dies in Western U.P. crash

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, the Michigan State Wakefield Post responded to a fatal traffic accident involving two vehicles on Highway M28 near Jack Spur Road on the Gogebic-Ontonagon County line.

75-year-old Phillip L. Wirtanen of Merriweather, Michigan was pronounced dead at the scene, It is believed that his medical condition was a factor in the crash.

24-year-old Anthony Beinhorn od Shakopee, Minnesota was treated and released for minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and both vehicles only had one occupant.

