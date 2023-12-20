With affordable housing becoming an ever-increasing problem in our State, a new program out of Lansing is hoping to solve that.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced an ambitious plan to increase the state’s affordable housing by 75,000 new units in the next 5 years. With housing prices up by 5.3% over last year, and the median home price just under $250,000 the state of Michigan is in critical need of not only affordable housing but attainable housing by increasing the housing stock available. Whitmer’s plan calls for the setting up of regional housing authorities that will work closely with the Michigan State Housing Authority. MSHDA Executive Director Amy Hovey explains how they intend to increase housing capacity.

“Well, you know, we’ve been busy implementing the statewide Housing Partnership that was approved by Governor Whitmer late last year. And so, in response to the approval of that plan, we have created 15 regional housing partnerships across the state of Michigan, including three in the Upper Peninsula to form to implement that plan. So, we want each region Well, we asked each region to create a regional housing plan as a subset of that statewide housing plan to reflect each region’s needs, values, and priorities. And then at MSHDA in 2024, we plan on helping to fund the implementation of those plans.” Said Hovey.

With need outpacing supply throughout Michigan, Whitmer’s housing plan will also assist contractors, developers, and local municipalities. Michigan’s new Housing Readiness Plan allows for up to $50,000 in grant funding for local governments seeking to increase their level of affordable housing.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT www.michigan.gov/mshda