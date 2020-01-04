77-year-old man dies from snowmobile crash injuries in Mackinac County

HUDSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Deputies from the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on January 1 approximately 1/4 of a mile west of Borgstrom Road in Hudson Township.

The 77-year-old man on snowmobile, identified as Norman James Bass of Goodrich Michigan missed a turn and struck a tree. He was transported to Helen Joy Newberry Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that Bass was unfamiliar with the snowmobile he was driving which may have been a contributing factor. Alcohol and speed are not considered to be contributing factors to the cause of the incident.

