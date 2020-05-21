7th annual Iron Range Roll is going virtual this year

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The 7th annual Iron Range Roll will take place Saturday, June 7, this year as a virtual race. The race organized by Connect Marquette is a fundraiser for the YMCA of Marquette County’s Youth Programs.

The race committee voted to make the bike race a virtual event this year by allowing participants to complete a 16 mile route of their choosing and then record those results using a biking app. All racers will still receive an IRR 2020 t-shirt, participation medal and other sponsorship swag items.

“It was really important for us to find a way to adapt, find a way to keep this day, keep this organization, keep this 7th annual Iron Range Roll going,” said Iron Range Roll Co-Chair, Daniel Croney. “We’re still doing the t-shirts, we’re still doing the sponsorship swag, participation medals, everything is just a little bit different but we’re just trying to keep some normalcy.”

For more information, click here.