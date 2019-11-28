7th annual IshpeTurkey Trot helps feed students

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN)- Thanksgiving is a time where many people feast, or over feast, but Thursday morning some people participated in the 7th Annual IshpeTurkey Trot to help kids who may be hungry.

“We’re here to benefit the Power Packs for the Ishpeming School Programs,” said Tyler Gauthier, Race Coordinator.

This program helps feed students for the weekend.

“That’s 100 children per week or 400 children over a course of a month. We put food in their lockers anonymously,” said Gauthier.

Wednesday’s snowstorm didn’t stop people from running or walking for the cause.

“I only did it for the first time last year and I really enjoyed it,” said Palmer resident, Heidi Bray. “Great cause, love to help people when I can and been an avid runner for about five years now so I really enjoy being able to get outside.”

And with it being Thanksgiving, it’s a time that many people realize how lucky they truly are.

“There are so many needs right now,” said Bray. “I’m dealing with the power outage from the storm yesterday and I’ve been struggling just through that and I can’t imagine what it would have to be like to deal with that everyday.”

The IshpeTurkey Trot is part of Gauthier Insurance’s ‘GO Get Outside’ Program.

“Our mission is promote outdoor activity,” said Gauthier. “And so we use these events like the IshpeTurkey Trot to promote that outdoor activity, but in return give back to the community.”

