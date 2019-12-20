7th annual Rock the Socks Campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — When it comes to Christmas, we all know it’s more about giving than receiving and that’s definitely true for one Marquette teacher who is trying to make someone’s Christmas brighter.

Seven years ago, Cynthia DePetro started the Rock the Socks campaign in her classroom.

Now almost a decade later, the campaign is a bigger success than ever.

” It was a great year this year we had a ton of collaborations with schools and businesses, and Northern Michigan University and we were able to collect a little over 54 hundred pairs of socks this year, ” says Cynthia DePetro, a teacher at Marquette Alternative High School.

Each year her students decorate boxes to be taken to sock drop-off locations throughout the community.

DePetro says it’s the highlight of her students year.

” A lot of the time teenagers are misunderstood, and they really are wonderful human beings and this is their future. They are working on the world they will be taking care of. And so teaching them early on the importance of paying it forward is more important than just learning your Math, Science, English, and History, ” says Cynthia DePetro.

Kyra McCormick, a junior at Marquette Alternative High School, says she loves spreading Christmas cheer.

” It’s Christmas season and it’s not just about receiving it’s about giving and warming other people’s hearts with things they need, says Kyra Mccormick, a junior at Marquette Alternative High School.

All socks collected during the Rock the Socks campaign will be gifted to St. Vincent de Paul, Janzen House, local elementary schools, The Giving Closet, Room at the Inn, The Women’s Center and the Beacon House.