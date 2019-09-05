$8.8 Million awarded to MDOT for repairs after June Flooding in the U.P.

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Emerency Relief finding from the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $8.8 million in grants to help with road repairs in Houghton, Gogebic, and Menominee Counties.

Heavy rainfall on June 17, 2019 dumped as much as 10 inches of rain in some places in a matter of hours. The quantity and speed of the rain created runoff and flooding.

The money is intended to rebuild or repair roads and bridges damaged during the storm and subsequent flooding.

Information on the grant can be found here.

WJMN is working to learn from the three counties when they could see the finding come through and which projects they need to take on first.