8 Meth dealers sentenced from the Western Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 8 people have been sentenced for their roles in dealing crystal methamphetamine in the Western Upper Peninsula. Between the 8 of them, they could serve a total of more than 80 years in jail with years of supervised release once their sentences are finished.

Keith Raymond, formerly of Ewen, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker to 90 months for distribution of meth and 90 months for felony firearm possession, plus three years of court supervision and $500 fine.

Darian Belongie, formerly of Ewen, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff to 120 months for conspiracy to distribute meth, plus five years of court supervision.

Pedro Gonzalez, formerly of L’Anse, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff to 60 months for distribution of meth and 60 months for having a gun during a drug crime. Gonzalez was also sentenced five years of court supervision after his release from prison.

Alan Michal Hollon, formerly of L’Anse, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker to 188 months for conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth and 120 months for felony firearm possession. Hollon was was also sentenced to serve a period of five years of court supervision upon and a $2,000 fine.

Anthony Duran, formerly of Santa Monica, California, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker to 68 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute. Duran was also sentenced to four years of court supervision and a $750 fine.

Elizabeth Minnick, formerly of Watersmeet, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker to 72 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth. Minnick was also sentenced to serve four years of court supervision.

Kathy Harry, formerly of Houghton, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker to 27 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute, plus three years of court supervision after her release.

Justin Hartzog, formerly of Watersmeet, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker to 60 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine. Hartzog was also sentenced to serve a period of four years of court supervision upon his release from prison.