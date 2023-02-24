A makeshift memorial for Lt. Ethan Quillen outside the Paw Paw Fire Department. (Feb. 23, 2023)

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A GoFundMe page started for a firefighter killed in the line of duty in Michigan has raised over $80,000.

Lt. Ethan Quillen of the Paw Paw Fire Department was killed Thursday morning when a power line fell on him. He was just 28-years-old.

He’s been called a great guy, the example of the department he represents, and more.

Fire Chief Jim DeGroff said they were looking at a power line that was handled when a tree broke further down on the line. DeGroff said there was nothing anybody, including Quillen, did wrong.

A fundraiser started by the Paw Paw Fire Department through GoFundMe has already raised over $80,000 and it was created on Thursday.

“On February 22, 2023, a beloved husband, father, son, friend, marine, and dedicated firefighter lost his life in the line of duty. He lost his life serving those that he swore to protect and serve,” the page said.

Quillen’s wife is listed as the beneficiary.

The page has seen six donations of $1,000, three of which were anonymous.