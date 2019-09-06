906 Day: A look at what we love about pasties

NEGAUNEE, Mich, (WJMN)– The Pasty. A U.P. tradition, usually filled with meats and veggies and wrapped up in crust started off as an easy meal for miners to eat while working.

The crust held all of the food and didn’t require any utensils to eat and it’s stuck around ever since.

In honor of 906 Day, we stopped at a favorite Pasty Shop, Irontown Pasties in Negaunee to get the inside scoop on all things pasty related.

“We hand crimp them,” said John Cizek, Owner, Irontown Pasties. “We make tons of them all the time. People say they like what we came out with. We’ve got a lot of choices, lots of options.”

Whether you like the Traditional Beef Pasty, the Spicy Jalapeno Beef, the Bacon Cheeseburger or even the Chicken Pot Pie Pasty, regulars, and newcomers pick their favorite.

“The locals support us all year round and then you know in the summertime we get the travelers and then they come in and take them by the dozen and bring in coolers,” said Cizek. “I had a guy earlier who brought in a cooler and took 25 plus.”

We asked Cizek what his favorite pasty is.

“I like the Bierock,” said Cizek. “That is my newest creation.”

The pasty features ground beef, cabbage, jalapeno & banana peppers, cream cheese & spices, soaked in beer overnight.

We took to Facebook to ask you the viewers what makes a pasty great as well.

Lyle told us, “Great crust and tasty filling.”

Skye said, “Crust has to be made with lard and rutabagas are a must.”

Renee chimed in and said, “No skimping the rutabaga and onions!”