906 Events hopes to celebrate graduating seniors with one big celebration

HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – As we get closer and closer to the end of the school year, many people are looking for ways to celebrate seniors graduating. Kelly Tovar with 906 Events is hoping to do that for students at numerous schools throughout the area.

As of now, on Thursday, July 9th at the Island Resort and Casino Island Showroom, seniors from Gladstone, Escanaba, Bark River-Harris, North Central, Hannahville Indian School and Bay College are welcome to a night of walking across a stage, dinner and a prom-like dance.

“This current virus has stalled a lot of celebrations for a lot of different schools and so I was seeing all of these posts about all of these kids and how sad that they are that their senior year has been stripped from them,” said Tovar. “Once things kind of reopen, I thought it would be a good idea plan a celebration so that they can still be recognized for their amazing achievements.”

Official plans are still up in the air right now and Tovar is looking to see if this is something graduating students would be interested in. People interested in recognizing their senior in this way can call or text Tovar at (906) 287-0377.

Tovar says donations for meals, DJ and raffle prizes are also greatly appreciated to make this event possible. Anyone interested in contributing that way can reach her for that as well.

