GULLIVER — Century Link customers in Gulliver currently should call 1-866-411-0018 for emergency services.

According to Delta/Schoolcraft Emergency Management, Century Link phone service is experiencing difficulties with 911 in the Gulliver area.

The notice was sent to Local 3 News around 10:30 Monday evening. It’s unknown how long these 911 services will be disrupted.

Up to 183 may be impacted by this outage.