950 pairs of socks thrown onto the ice at NMU hockey game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The ice was covered in socks during a portion of NMU’s hockey game against Minnesota State Friday night.

It was part of a sock toss and part of Marquette Alternative High School’s ‘Rock the Socks’ collection.

950 pairs of socks were collected to be donated to U.P. organizations where people in need can use them.

“You could see the smile on my students faces as we were going out collecting the socks,” said Cynthia DePetro, Marquette Alternative High School. “It means everything to us to have such a collaboration within the community. And so much giving at this time of the year.”

There will be a Teddy Bear Toss at NMU’s hockey match-up on Saturday