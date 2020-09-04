982 more coronavirus cases, 7 more related deaths in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded seven more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 982 more cases, state data released Friday shows.

The updated figures bring the total number of deaths to 6,526 and the total number of cases to 105,377 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

On Thursday, labs tested 28,424 samples for the virus and 1,008 came back positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests was 3.55%, the highest it has been since Aug. 26, though the increase was not dramatic.

Of the seven newest deaths, two were in Wayne County. Hit hardest by the virus, it has now had 2,756 deaths. It also confirmed 209 more cases for a total of 29,917 since the start of the outbreak. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 14,759 confirmed cases (86 more than the previous day) and 1,127 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 12,639 cases (71 more) and 943 deaths (one more).

Kent County confirmed 25 additional cases for a total of 7,895 since the outbreak began. Its number of deaths stood at 165.

There was one additional death in Branch County for a total of four. It has had a total of 458 cases since March.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says it has about 930 “active” cases of the virus. That number has been on the rise amid an outbreak at the prison in Muskegon. In all, since March, the state prison system has seen 5,338 cases and 70 deaths.

Grand Valley State University announced its first two cases of the virus among faculty or staff members. In all, it has had 212 cases of the virus within the campus community. Ottawa County has had a total of 2,240 cases since March.

While the state will provide a daily update Saturday on coronavirus data, there will not be new figures released Sunday. The state announced earlier this week it will start aggregating weekend numbers in its Monday report.

Michigan is seeing several positive trends in metrics that track the state of the outbreak, including a declining rate of new cases per million people per day, low percentages of positive tests each day, low numbers of deaths daily and low hospitalization figures.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that gyms, which have been closed for more than five months under her coronavirus mitigation orders, could reopen starting Sept. 9. The governor also gave the green light to organized sports — though her office advised against playing. High school football organizers voted to restart the fall season, with games allowed as early as Sept. 18. Bowling alleys can also reopen, but only to host organized sports.

Whitmer also extended Michigan’s state of emergency for the virus through Oct. 1; it had previously been set to expire Friday night.