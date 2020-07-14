A chance to learn about influential people in Marquette area at 15th annual cemetery walking tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Regional History Center is holding its 15th annual cemtery walking tours on Wednesday, July 15.

This year’s theme is a look back at the roaring ’20s of 100 years ago. Local personalities from the 1920s who are buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Marquette will be honored as their stories are told.

It will be a little different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will be a self guided tour,” said Beth Gruber. “So when people come, they’ll be able to come to kind of a registration table and get a map that will show where everyone is and then they’ll be able to walk around to the grave themselves. At each site there will be a poster board with the photos and the story on it.”

There will be two times for the tours. Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and then in the evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A rain date is set for Thursday at the same time.

For more information, click here.