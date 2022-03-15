GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The details of the contract extension that Aaron Rodgers reportedly signed are ‘complicated’, but he will supposedly make nearly $60 million in 2023 alone.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that the contract is a four-year extension that includes two ‘dummy years on the back end. It will reportedly lower his cap number.

The contract will pay him $50 million per year over three years. There are two low-money option years that will be replaced. The deal is also reportedly $150.6 million guaranteed and he will earn $74.5 million in the first new year and $62 million average through the second new year.

Rodgers is coming off of back-to-back MVP seasons with the Packers. Rapoport says that Rodgers considered the Denver Broncos and retirement but ultimately decided to stay with the team.

Tom Pelissero broke down the contract like this:

$42 million in 2022

$59.515 million in 2023

$49.3 million in 2024

The first two years are reportedly guaranteed at signing. Mike Garafolo broke down Rodgers’ cap numbers for the next three years:

$28.5 million in 2022 (down from $46.7 million)

$31.6 million in 2023 (up from $7.7 million on a previously voidable year)

$4037 million in 2024

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.