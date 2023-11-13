The Marquette City Commission met this evening with one new face on the board, And two returning commissioners from last week’s election. Paul Schloegel, who was a member of the board of Light and Power, has now officially joined the Marquette City Commission. The vacancy for the BLP seat will be filled through an online application process, with all applications due before November 24th at 4 pm… Please see the City of Marquette’s website for more information on the vacant BLP seat.

In other news, we have a new Mayor. It is an unofficial protocol to vote for a new Mayor each year after the November elections. The Marquette City Commission tonight elected Former Mayor Pro Tem, Sally Davis as our new Mayor. She took the oath of office and signed the necessary paperwork before ascending to her new position. After the meeting, Davis commented on her new status and the challenges that lay ahead.

” I feel very honored to have been elected into this position. Marquette is a wonderful city and we’re looking forward to fulfilling the role and helping move our city forward. As a commission. We are always very concerned about the budget and making sure that we have a good balanced budget that’s been preparing us for the future. We have a master plan that will be finalized this year and that will give the priorities for the commission and those priorities have been set by the community and the stakeholders.” said Mayor Davis.

Also elected at tonight’s meeting was Jessica Hanley, who secured the position of Mayor Pro-Tem for the next year. The City Commission’s next meeting will be held on November 27th at 6 pm.