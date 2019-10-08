A farm to table celebration, MQT Local Food Fest this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– Taste The Local Difference is holding the MQT Local Food Fest on Saturday.

It’s at the Ramada Inn from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event will feature a silent auction of Farmers Harvest Baskets & other local goods, interactive educational trivia and the 3rd Annual NMU Alumni Culinary Competition, where all guests will help choose the chef who will take home the coveted Traveling Pineapple Trophy.

Alex Palzewicz spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased in advance via Facebook or Eventbrite.

For more information, click here.