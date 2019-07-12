A fight for ownership: Cheeto the cat

SANDS TOWNSHIP — Malorie Couillard has had her cat, Cheeto, since he was born, forming an inseparable bond between the two.

“He slept right on me every night,” says Malorie.

Malorie and Cheeto

Courtesy Malorie Couillard

But the orange tabby cat somehow escaped from home and after a week of relentless searching, Malorie checked with the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter to see if Cheeto was turned in.

“They had me leave a card with my information, all of his descriptions, everything I could possibly think of was on that card,” explains Malorie.

Malorie says that she was assured by a staff member at UPAWS that they would call her if an orange cat was turned in. She never received a call. Kori Tossava, Executive Director of UPAWS says that is not their protocol but she can’t comment whether a staff member had made that promise or not.

Three weeks passed with no sign of Cheeto. Until June 28th when UPAWS says they had a stray orange cat turned in. Per their protocol, they posted his photo and information on their website and waited more than the state-mandated amount of time for owners to collect their pet.

“The state of Michigan actually just requires that an animal be held, especially if it’s showing no proof of ownership, for four days, and that’s four straight up days,” explains Tossava. “What we do at UPAWS is we hold an animal that doesn’t show any proof of ownership for four business days. For an animal that does have a microchip or a collar, we hold them for seven business days.”

Courtesy Malorie Couillard

Tossava says an animal that doesn’t show proof of ownership would not be spayed or neutered, have no collar and have no microchip.

According to UPAWS, on July 5th, after the seven days were up and no one had come forward to claim him, Cheeto was put up for adoption.

Malorie says she called the very same day that she saw Cheeto’s photo listed as a stray cat.

“I called as soon as I saw the post. I called them and I told them not to adopt him out because he was mine and I was going to come and get him the next day.” She continues, “I went in and he was adopted out.”

Now, Cheeto’s adopter will not return the cat.

“He told me, my cat’s his now, and he was really rude to me. He does not want to give the cat back,” says Malorie.

Tossava agrees that, while they have offered the adopter a refund or a different cat, he has refused.

Courtesy Malorie Couillard

UPAWS says they are continuing to work with both parties to find a solution but, at this point, it is a matter of ownership under state law.

“We do work together to try and mediate a good resolution and we’re hoping to do that here but it is, technically, a dispute between two individuals that are both claiming rightful ownership,” says Tossava.

Tossava urges lost pet owners to call at least every couple of days to check if their pet has been turned in.

Malorie is just wanting her cat back.

“Everybody knows that I love my cat so much. He’s my baby,” says Malorie.

While UPAWS would not comment on where Cheeto was currently located, Malorie says she is under the impression that he is still at UPAWS. Tossava assures Local 3 News that Cheeto is being well taken care of and perfectly safe.