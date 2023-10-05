ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Escanaba residents are now able to see what the rules could look like if an ordinance to allow chicken ownership within city limits were to pass.

The city is approaching the subject with a sense of humor. A notice for the upcoming planning commission meeting read in part, “by now, our friends and neighbors have had time to think about what pullet proliferation might bring to our neighborhoods,” and later hinted at tensions in the community, saying, “we hope to smooth a good number of ruffled feathers.”

Some ducks may be permitted, but not all quacks. The release says though Muscovy ducks are a popular domestic species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has named it an invasive species and would not be allowed.

What started this whole process according to the city’s planning administrator is confusion among residents around the current rules, and the fact that city officials are already finding chicken coops around the city.

Escanaba Planning Administrator Tyler Anthony said at least four have been found just this year—and apparently, neighbors around them don’t seem to mind. “As far as I know, we rarely get actual complaints… It’s only city officials coming across them, and when they do, they ask neighbors, ‘Well what do you know about this? Any complaints to make?’ People usually say, ‘Oh, I don’t even notice them most of the time. They only squawk every once in a while. No, I don’t have a problem with it.”

Planners also understand concerns of people opposed to the ordinance, which Anthony says are primarily related to noise and sanitation. He said the ordinance aims to regulate both, but the city is not trying to push the ordinance through. “This is something that enough interest has been brought forward in the community that we’re willing to take a look at it,” said Anthony.

If the plan were to go into action, a resident hoping to get some chicks would have to do two things: Get a zoning permit (which may require Planning Commission approval), and get a license from the Clerk’s office which would have to be renewed every year.



The draft ordinance lays out rules for the fowl conditions the birds could be kept in. The birds must be kept in a safe and sanitary enclosure, and cannot cause a public nuisance. Roosters would still be outlawed, and commercial slaughtering or sale of eggs from home flocks would not be allowed. If violations occur, owners would not be allowed to be renewed and they would not be allowed to keep their flock.

If you’re already thinking about gathering a brood, don’t count your chickens before they hatch—the Planning Commission is holding a public hearing next week at 6 p.m. in City Hall. If the commission passes the ordinance along to the City Council, the proposed rule change would have to be read in two meetings before a final vote could be held.