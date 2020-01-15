A great year for Delta County Animal Shelter

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — 2019 was a great year for the Delta Animal Shelter, they helped hundreds of animals find their forever homes.

Over the course of last year, the Delta Animal Shelter took in more than 1,400 animals.

From cats to dogs, and even rats the shelter created a safe environment for animals to be reunited with a new family.

Animals are a huge passion for people in Delta County.

” We have a wonderful community, and I really feel like Delta County supports their animal shelter. We are one hundred percent a community shelter that is one hundred percent dedicated to saving every animal, ” says Susan Gartland, Director of the Delta County Animal Shelter.

The Delta Animal Shelter says people should never feel shame when it comes to surrendering a pet.

” We want people to know they should trust their community animal shelter. This is what we do and if you do need to re-home a pet this is the safest place to re-home an animal, ” continues Gartland.

Gartland explained that half of the animals taken in during 2019 were surrenders and half were strays.

” There are a lot of good reasons that people need to re-home an animal and we want people to feel supported and welcomed to do that here, ” says Gartland.

Out of the 1,400 animals that were taken in by the shelter, almost 1,200 were successfully adopted.

Sammi Grzybowski, an Adoption Specialist at the shelter found a stray cat and nursed her back to health.

Grzybowski says this work is very important to her.

” For me to work here means, I get to be that caring voice for animals in need. Making sure that they’re taken care of to the best of the ability and to be that voice to them especially the ones that come in a little bit broken,” says Sammi Grzybowski, an Adoption Specialist at the Delta County Animal Shelter.

Other animal shelters in the U.P. were also busy this year.

The Copper Country Humane Society helped 682 animals find loving homes.

And the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter in Manistique helped get 115 animals adopted last year.

