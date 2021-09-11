A hike in honor of remembrance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – People in the Marquette community are doing their part to honor the lives that were lost as a result of the September 11th attacks.

Jacob Truttmann, the organizer of the 2nd annual 9/11 Remembrance Tribute Hike says that his military ties are what keep him continuing this event each year.

“For me, it is important because 9/11 was part of the reason that I joined the Marine Corp,” Jacob Truttmann said. “I wanted to support the citizens of the U.S. and the country as well and this is my way after the Marine Corp showing that we still support them and we still care, the lives lost that day aren’t forgotten.”

Truttmann says everyone is welcome to participate in the hike on Saturday, September 11th, beginning at 11 A.M at Presque Isle Park. The course is set to be around 5 miles with the course leading the group along the Lake Superior shoreline and into Downtown Marquette.

