A Local church will hold Support Puerto Rico 5k Fun Run this weekend

MARQUETTE, MICH (WJMN) — A group of 20 youth group members are heading to Puerto Rico to help rebuild and restore the Island from the recent hurricanes.

” I think it’s been such a devastation to them, just having that outreach from another community is going to mean a lot to them. And it’ll be vice-versa, we’re gonna learn a lot and their gonna teach us a lot, ” says Kelsey Nordengren, the Christian Education Director at First Presbyterian Church of Marquette.

In the summer of 2020, the youth group will be re-building houses along with having vacation bible school with local kids in the community.

The 5k fun run, which will take place in Lower Harbor Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday, is a way for the youth group to raise the money they need to travel to Puerto Rico. 

” To see the community come out and support them and see some of our church members as well just come and support them finically and also emotionally, ” continues Nordengren.

Nordengren says taking young people on a trip like this is going to be an eye-opening experience for them. 

” I think it’s gonna be very eye-opening with the hurricane devastation that happened in 2017. And I think it’ll be a great cultural experience for the kids as well, ” says Nordengren.

If you would like to participate in the fun run on Saturday, registration begins at 2:30 in Lower Harbor Park. The cost to run is $25. A link to online registration and more information can be found here.

