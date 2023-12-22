For our restaurant of the week, we take you to a Munising burger joint that is nationally recognized.

What’s in a name? well, at Eh Burger in Munising, it’s a reflection of their proud tradition of serving the highest quality of locally sourced ingredients. Their food is so good it was recently ranked 22nd best fast bites in the entire country by Trip Advisor’s Best of The Best reader’s reviews. Eh Burger is the only restaurant on the list in Michigan and one of only 2 in the Midwest. According to food and beverage director, Jason Biega, this high honor is proof of their philosophy of always improving on an already stellar reputation.

“Yes, quick bites, we’ve made that for 22 and then we made it for 23 and we moved up in the ranks on that one as well. And that’s really cool. You know, there’s only 25 selected and we have stuck out and I think that it’s a testament to our quality and our consistency that we give our customers.” Said Biega.

So, what’s on the menu at Eh Burger? Let Jason explain.

“We sell the most of our just regular Eh! cheeseburger, which is “holy wah” sauce, which is a special sauce. So, you know, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and some other seasonings kind of like big box sauce, you know. Then and then we also have we probably saw a lot of our smoked up that’s our bacon barbecue cheeseburger. We sell a lot of chicken sandwiches this point and in the summer you know a white fish flies out the door. We get it right down the street at VanLandschoot & Sons Fish Market, so people really love the bison too. And cheese curds. That’s a big one, people really like the cheese curds.” Remarked Biega.

Eh Burger is located in downtown Munising, a block up from the Pictured Rocks Boat Tours, and sure they do a lot of tourist business, but locals are also flocking to the restaurant for the quality of the menu, and their commitment to the community.”

“We serve fresh, made to order food Vollworth’s ground beef and fresh cut potatoes and fresh white fish and fresh bison from Rudyard, Mi.” said Biega.

Though only in business since 2018, Eh Burger has certainly made it’s mark on the local restaurant scene, and now being recognized nationally is quite an accomplishment. Eh Burger General manager Shaylynn Damron credits her team and loyal customers for their success.

“To me it’s the world our customer bases and reviews that we get is exactly the reason why we made it on TripAdvisor.” Said Damron.

located at 101 E Munising Ave, in Munising, Eh Burger is open from 11am – 8pm daily. Expect to spend about $16 for an original Eh Burger with fries.