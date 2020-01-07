A look into a Special Olympics Area 36 basketball team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Special Olympics basketball team in Marquette has a wide variety of players. Some are new to the sport and some have been playing for years, but it’s all about working as a team.

“Part of the team is having fun,” said Bonnie Joosten, Special Olympics athlete. “Having a good time and getting out and exercising.”

“Yeah it’s fun getting to know other people and strengths/weaknesses,” said Hunter Mason, Special Olympics athlete. “I feel like a good way to help improve yourself. Learn from them and what they do that’s maybe a little better than you and try to catch up to their level.”

The team practices every week and I was able to sit in and watch one of their practices as went through different drills.

“We’re a team sport,” said Jaesen Peterson, Special Olympics athlete. “We do a lot of skills. A lot of lay-ups and it’s very fun and inspiring.”

And the sport is more than just basketball…

“It’s really cools to see how they are in the beginning and then at the end which they actually develop not just their physical basketball skills, bust social skills and just learning on how to get along with one another and different things like that,” said Carla White, Special Olympics basketball coach. “It’s good to see them grow in every aspect of their life.”

