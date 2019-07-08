A man drowns at Canyon Falls Park

L’Anse Township — State Police troopers were called to the Canyon Falls Park Friday around 8 p.m., after receiving a call that a man had disappeared while swimming.

Witnesses report that the man jumped into the Sturgeon River several times and began struggling to swim in the strong current. The witnesses entered the water to help the 24-year-old man, but could not get him out of the water.

First responders searched for the man until nightfall but did not find him. The search resumed Saturday morning and continued until his body was located in the water at 4:30 that afternoon.



An investigation continues.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Baraga County Search and Rescue Unit, L’Anse Fire Department, Covington Fire Department, Bay Ambulance, Baraga Police Department, Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan DNR conservation officers, the Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police and the American Red Cross. Sandwiches and beverages were also provided by Subway in L’Anse.