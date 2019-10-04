A new addition to local law enforcement

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — As the year’s progress, technology adapts just as fast. Sometimes even faster. It’s hard to keep up.

With great technology, comes great responsibility. And, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office has made an addition to its task force. The drone.

Sergent Kurt Wilson, Delta County Sheriff’s Office said, “The reason we got it is the capability of the storage in the patrol car and being able to deploy quickly. It comes in a nice case, where it just it’s all folded up, so we just unfold it, make sure the conditions are right and then we can be flying within five minutes or less.”

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office has had it for only a few months, and they’ve put it to use.

“So what we’ve been doing so far has been a lot of traffic crash investigations. We used it on the train crash with the semi. We’ve also used it for a couple of crashes in Gladstone city and some down south a little bit more and it allows you to get an aerial view of the crash scene, which helps for any court purposes or investigation,” said Sergent Wilson.

A big advantage of using the drone for law enforcement is to cover a lot of land in a little amount of time.

“We also plan on using it for search and rescue operations. I see it being a big help on the ice, for ice rescues during the winter conditions. If someone is lost, we’re able to fly out to them and see what the conditions are like leading up to them on what equipment we need to go help them out,” said Sergent Wilson.

The drone can fly for 40 minutes straight on a single charge, fly up to 400 feet in the air. In that short time and that high of a distance, it can protect and save lives.

Sergeant Wilson wants the public to know that the drone is not being used to spy on the public, but to protect it.

“It’s out there to benefit the public and to also keep officers safe. That’s our main goal,” said Sergeant Wilson.

Technology is the future and the Delta County Sheriff’s Department is fully taking advantage of it.