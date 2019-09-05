A new brewery is coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Marquette has a number of breweries, but another one couldn’t hurt, right? So what’s special about this new brewery? Well, its community thing.

Matt Burling, Head Brewer at the Drifa Brewery said, “I was one of the original members of the Marquette Home Brewing Club. Just a group of like-minded individuals that really enjoy craft beer and wanted to get together and learn about how brewing and tasting and all of that went together. So, we formed in 2013 and about four years ago, a group of us kind of had the idea of getting our own brewery together.”

Matt and the brewing club decided that they wanted to keep their brewery close to home, so that’s exactly what they did.

“We always wanted to be a part of the greater Marquette area, drinking craft beer, presenting its knowledge, and just experiencing it all together, so that’s kind of what we wanted to incorporate here, having a brick and mortar, where we can produce our beer and to get to know it a little bit better,” said Burling.

Drifa Brewery has a small team, but they have already got started on their first brew.

Burling said, “Just produced today was an American wheat beer, but adding green tea and focusing on the whole melon hops, so it’s supposed to have a little melon and some green tea flavor with a very nice natural wheat base.”

There is only a handful of cooperative breweries across the county and now, the Upper Peninsula is home to Michigan’s first.

