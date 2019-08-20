A new convenience at Delta County Airport

DELTA COUNTY — No more taking off your shoes for the Transportation Security Administration for some who use the Delta County Airport.

According to the Radio Results Network, the Delta County Airport now has TSA PreCheck available starting today.

People do have to sign up and get approved for the program.

“We did a little trial run yesterday and it worked out well,” Sierpien said. “You get approved for it ahead of time on their web site, you get a ‘known traveler number’ and put that on your ticket. You get through the screening process a lot quicker. You don’t have to take off your shoes, things like that.”

All rules and sign up instructions to the TSA Pre Check program can be found at www.tsa.gov/precheck.

“Now, we’re fully on board, so every flight, we’ll have pre-check.” Sierpien said. “Passengers really like it. It makes our airport competitive with other airports. It’s a positive thing. Hats off to the TSA folks here who initiated it. It’s just another reason we want people to use our airport. For people who fly a lot, I recommend it.”