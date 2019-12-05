A new era for the Beacon House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — After last week’s Marquette City Commission meeting, The Steve Mariucci Beacon House has been approved to buy a 1.8-acre parcel on the eastern portion of UP Health System-Marquette.

The Beacon House has been part of the Upper Peninsula community since it opened in 1990.

It becomes a “home away from home” for patients and families from all across the U.P. as they receive care from medical centers in Marquette.

And now, the Beacon House is taking the next steps in their journey to ensure they continue to provide the best support for families during tough times.

Mary Dowling, CEO, Mariucci Family Beacon House said, “So in the very beginning, we did really think that there was hope that we could keep our old Beacon House and just figure out how to get people to the new hospital and then it became more and more apparent that our guests weren’t comfortable with that and so, not that they didn’t love and appreciate that there was a really great affordable place to stay, but their own concerns and fears over road that and they were telling us that they just choose not to come. They would just stay where they were.”

Mary knew they had to make a change. She wanted to make sure that U.P. residents were confident in coming to a place that was near their loved ones.

“Proximity is really important when it’s your loved one and it’s the end of the day and you’re not sure if they are going to make it through the night. You are going to want to stay right there, right next door,” said Dowling.

The Beacon House has been successful in the fact that they’re built on love and support.

“There’s a lot of roles that we play. Sometimes it’s mother, daughter, father, son, caregiver, but we play them all because we believe in this,” said Dowling. “We’ve been doing this for a really long time and we’ve seen the outcomes and the outcomes of people are happier and healthier and they have peace, they have one less worry and I can’t think of a better gift to give than that.”

Regardless of a family’s medical situation, Mary said that the new location, being placed on the hospital property, will be one less worry for families during some uncertain times.

The Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House needs to raise $700,000 to reach their phase one goal, which will start the process of building the new location.

For more information on the New Beacon House, click here.