A new Marquette business is getting creative – Studio South

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – A new business has come to Marquette and it is looking to bring out the creativity in everyone. Studio South is the first of its kind here in Marquette. The studio that is located on Front Street, owner and founder of Studio South Kim Aisthorpe has created an all-inclusive photo and content creation studio that can fulfill any creative’s dreams and desires.

“So it was designed to be a totally transformative, space as in you can rent it hourly or daily if you are a photographer or a creative or a business or a marketer,” Aisthorpe said. “And then when you walk into space there is amenities for you to use like backdrops, lights, seating, things like that. There are some privacy curtains, I have a little speaker. And then you can transform it to create your content and then you reset your space when you leave for the next person.”

Aisthorpe, who is a photographer, says that the idea for this has been a long time coming. With the unpredictable weather sometimes not on her side during her shoots, Aisthorpe says she knew she needed to create a private place for photographers and other creatives to rent out and create in regardless of the climate.

“I have been wanting to do this for about five years, and I have always been photographing lifestyle shoots outside in Marquette, and living in the U.P having the weather that we have, which is like very unpredictable which you will find as long as you live here,” said Aisthrope “It’s winter on Monday and Spring on Wednesday. Fast forward five years, I got really detailed in what I wanted it to be and I just decided that in 2021 this was going to be the year that I opened up the communal studio and that is what it is created for. Rather than my photo studio, it is like our studio as a community. “

This studio isn’t just for professional photographers. Aisthorpe says that the reaction from the public has been overwhelming and people from all areas of creativeness have already reached and expressed interest in the studio.

“I’ve had a local influencer message me and say, ‘Can I come there and make my Tik Toks?’ And I said, ‘For sure definitely.’ And that sort of validates the need for the space,” Aisthrope said.

Aisthorpe is eagerly looking forward to getting people in and using the space. With so many talented people in and around Marquette, she says she cant wait to see all of the different content and things people come up with while using the space.

“With us being in this pandemic and being cooped up for a really really long time and I think people are just ready to express so I am really excited to get some photographers, content creators, businesses in here and in the space and see what comes out of it,” said Aisthorpe.

Studio South will open up for public bookings on April 1. To find out more information about Studio South click here.

Kim Ai

“So it was designed to be a totally transformative, space as in you can rent it hourly or daily if you are a photographer or a creative or a business or a marketer And then when you walk into space there is amenities for you to use like backdrops, lights, seating, things like that. There are some privacy curtains, I have a little speaker. And then you can transform it to create your content and then you reset your space when you leave for the next person.”

“I have been wanting to do this for about five years, and I have always been photographing lifestyle shoots outside in Marquette, and living in the U.P having the weather that we have, which is like very unpredictable which you will find as long as you live here. It’s winter on Monday and Spring on Wednesday. It started when I had these couples because I am a wedding photographer when it was in climate weather we had nowhere to take pictures inside except for like a brewery or a public space. So it kind of started there, and then I started making friends with the creatives in the community and we like to gather together but again we didn’t have a space to do that so that is kind of where it started.”

“Fast forward five years, I got really detailed in what I wanted it to be and I just decided that in 2021 this was going to be the year that I opened up the communal studio and that is what it is created for. Rather than my photo studio, it is like our studio as a community. “

“You can do hourly or daily, like I said and your rental fee actually covers all of the amenities in here so you don’t have to buy any backdrops or a light kit. You can just come in here for a flat rate, for the set amount of hours that you want and then it is done. You are not having to buy or transport any equipment so that would save you hundreds to potentially thousands depending if you were renting a space, or if you had to buy a certain color backdrop or anything like that. And even just the time that it would take to even just install and put soemthing together, all of this is all set up once you get here. Financially in all areas, the time, the materials, even the knowledge of just setting things up everything is super super easy so essentially you are just turning things on, moving things around and that is all you have to do”

“Everything is mobile. Even this backdrop here is mobile. All of the furniture can be moved around.

“So we haven’t opened yet to the public. It is going to happen in the next couple of days so this is breaking news..even in the last week I have created the Instagram over a week ago and the positive response from the creatives in the area has just been overwhelming. I have had people message me “Oh this is perfect I am looking for a space to build my portfolio so this is perfect.”

“I’ve had a local influencer message me and say “Can I come there and make my tik toks and I said forsure definitely. And that sort of validates the need for the space. There is a lot of excitement around it and I am hoping to open up the booking calendar on April 1st and start taking bookings right away.

“I am looking forward to just seeing people get creative with the space. With us being in this pandemic and being cooped up for a really really long time and I think people are just ready to express so I am really excited to get some photographers, content creaters, businesses in here and in the space and see what comes out of it. We live in a very very creative community taht