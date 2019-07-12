A new Pioneer Princess has been crowned

NEGAUNEE — As Pioneer Days continues, contestants hit the stage at Negaunee High School to find out who would become local royalty.

34-years-ago tonight was the beginning of the Pioneer Princess Pageant. 11 contestants competed tonight for the title of Miss Pioneer Princess. Dozens of past princesses returned to the stage to show their support.

“I think it’s just a lot of fun. I think it’s a title that you hold forever and I think it gives them the opportunity to come back and shine one more time. It’s just a fun event. It’s all about the kids. The kids love it. I just something they like to do and look forward to,” said Angela Leece, Pageant Coordinator.

The winner of the 2019 Pioneer Princess Pageant is Aylee Guenette.