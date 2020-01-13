MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A new program at NMU connects students to the outdoors in a different way.

Northern Michigan University and the Noquemanon Trail Network have teamed up to give N-M-U students free access to their south and north trails.

Students can also check out free equipment with their student ID, including fat-tire bikes, cross-country skis, and snowshoes.

NMU faculty says it’s a great way to get students more involved in the community through the outdoors.

Derek Hall, the Chief Marketing Officer at NMU, says, ” If you go to the North Trails in the evening there’s so many people out there skiing and riding. To have our students there interacting with the community is a great thing, especially in the winter. To get outdoors enjoy the beauty. It’s unusual, how many campuses might have this? I’m gonna guess none.”

NMU will host some welcome back activities Wednesday, where students can rent fat-tire bikes and cross-country skis from 10 to 3 p.m.