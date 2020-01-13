A new program at NMU connects students to the outdoors

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A new program at NMU connects students to the outdoors in a different way.

Northern Michigan University and the Noquemanon Trail Network have teamed up to give N-M-U students free access to their south and north trails.

Students can also check out free equipment with their student ID, including fat-tire bikes, cross-country skis, and snowshoes.

NMU faculty says it’s a great way to get students more involved in the community through the outdoors.

Derek Hall, the Chief Marketing Officer at NMU, says, ” If you go to the North Trails in the evening there’s so many people out there skiing and riding. To have our students there interacting with the community is a great thing, especially in the winter. To get outdoors enjoy the beauty. It’s unusual, how many campuses might have this? I’m gonna guess none.”

NMU will host some welcome back activities Wednesday, where students can rent fat-tire bikes and cross-country skis from 10 to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2019"

U.P.'s Special Olympics 2020 Highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P.'s Special Olympics 2020 Highlights"

Negaunee Public Library a donation drop-off location for Australian Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Negaunee Public Library a donation drop-off location for Australian Wildfires"

A new program at NMU connects students to the outdoors

Thumbnail for the video titled "A new program at NMU connects students to the outdoors"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One"