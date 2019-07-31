A passport back in time: discovering the history at Camp Au Train

ALGER COUNTY — In April, Local 3 News brought you the history of the five World War II prisoner of war camps in the Upper Peninsula; AuTrain, Evelyn, Pori, Sidnaw, and Raco. All five of these camps had previously been occupied as Civilian Conservation Corps camps.

Reporter Korinne Griffith also spoke with Dr. LouAnn Wurst, an archaeologist and professor from Michigan Technological University, who has been working to collect artifacts from the former Camp Au Train site.

Now the Hiawatha National Forest partnered with Michigan Tech to create a once in a lifetime experience as a part of the Passport in Time program.

“It’s designed to bring universities, the public, and the forest service together in a partnership for historic preservation on forest lands,” explains Eric Drake, Heritage Program Manager for the Hiawatha National Forest.

People were able to apply to this program and become archaeologists for the week; mapping, digging, and sorting artifacts found at Camp Au Train.

A bucket is discovered nearly two feet below the surface.

“It’s very unique, has a unique history, a history that a lot of the local folks are quite familiar with but also very interested in,” Drake continues. “So this is an opportunity for us to bring people from the local community just to participate and see what we learn.”

Over 80 people signed up to participate in this Passport in Time program, but only 12 were chosen.

“We like to work with volunteers doing this work because it’s everybody’s forest. It’s everybody’s history. It’s fun to do these things because it gives everyone a chance to experience what archaeology is like and to participate in the discovery,” says LouAnn Wurst, Professor of Industrial Heritage and Archaeology at Michigan Tech.

An issue that Wurst has run into with her students when digging at Camp Au Train, is differentiating between artifacts that are from the CCC camp years (1933-1942) and the POW camp years (1944-1945/6). Both camps were run by the United States Army and therefore had similar items.

“Just about 20 minutes ago we confirmed that these actually are related to the prisoner of war occupation,” says Wurst, “We found a bottle that’s marked ’45’ on the bottom and we also found a little brass tag, it probably was on somebody’s trunk, and it says ‘H. Smith 44’. So it looks pretty clear that this is prisoner of war occupation.”

Many bottles and glass fragments were found.

Some of the other artifacts that have been found include bottles, ceramic plates, animal bones from meals, car parts, candy wrappers and other miscellaneous items. Many of the items are in amazing condition considering they have been buried for more than 70 years.

“We’re finding candy bar wrappers of companies that haven’t existed in 30, 40, 50 years. Stuff we’ve never even heard of,” says Timothy Maze, a future Michigan Tech graduate student and a supervisor on this program.

No matter the artifacts found, they all get us closer to the stories of the past.

“The Upper Peninsula has such a dense history that isn’t really uncovered at this point and this is a really good way to get this out to the public and for the public to be a part of learning that history and getting that history out to other people,” adds Maze.

Participants were able to be archaeologists for the week.

Unfortunately, heavy looting at the site has left many important artifacts missing or misplaced. This means that large pieces of history are not able to be discovered. Wurst and the Hiawatha National Forest hope to end looting at historic sites. If you find an interesting artifact, leave it where you found it. If possible, mark the area and let the HNF know the location of the artifact.

The Hiawatha National Forest will continue to put on Passport in Time programs. You can stay up to date on information by clicking here.

To learn more about CCC/POW camps in the Upper Peninsula, click here.