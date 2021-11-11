A Salute to Veterans: 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – In honor of Veterans Day, Local 3 is recognizing our heroes with ‘A Salute to Veterans.’

In this special, the Local 3 News teams tells the stories of veterans in the Upper Peninsula and some available resources to them.

To all veterans, active-duty members and their families, thank you for your service and sacrifice.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories