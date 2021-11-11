A Salute to Veterans: 2021

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – In honor of Veterans Day, Local 3 is recognizing our heroes with ‘A Salute to Veterans.’
In this special, the Local 3 News teams tells the stories of veterans in the Upper Peninsula and some available resources to them.
To all veterans, active-duty members and their families, thank you for your service and sacrifice.
