A signal of progress: Results Radio Network opens new plaza

ESCANABA, MI (WJMN) — Revitalizing part of downtown Escanaba has been an 18 month project for Results Radio Network.

After spending 33 years in the Ludington Post suites, ownership and management decided on a larger and more visible locaition.

According to Jesse Huff with RRN, the 21,000 square foot building will house not only the radio broadcasting booths, but numerous other tenants with room for more.

Huff told WJMN the building had been empty for nearly 7 years before they started renovations in early 2018.

Nearly a million dollars in upgrades helped get the new building ready.

This was a community project. Huff told WJMN more than 15 businesses from the Central U.P. helped with the process.

The new Radio Results Network plaza will be unveiled on Wednesday, August 7th, including a proclamation from the city of Escanaba and a ribbon cutting at 4:00 p.m. followed by a grand opening block pary on the corner of 11th street and Ludington.

To learn more about Results Radio Network, click here.