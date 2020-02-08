A whole lot of buzz around the 3rd annual ‘Sip & Spell’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Peter White Public Library’s Sip & Spell is an unusual take on a regular spelling bee.

This event has a few features that aren’t ordinary like contestants can purchase cheats to advance their game like skipping a word, buying your way back in the competition, or advancing directly to the final round while wearing a bee suit and many more unique ways to cheat your way to the top.

“We wanted a fun event that was kind of in the middle of winter because we do a lot during the summer, so this kind of breaks up the winter for us and something different, something for adults too. We do a lot for our children and this is just a fun night out for adults,” said Heather Steltenpohl, Development Director, Peter White Public Library.

“I’ve heard of other cheaters spelling bee’s and somebody on our staff that worked at another library had a version of this, so we took a bunch of different versions and created our own.”

Heather hopes to have more adult competitions like the Sip & Spell in the future.