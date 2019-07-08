AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 6 cents

The Michigan state average is down after jumping 13 cents

DEARBORN – Gas prices in Michigan are down after jumping 13 cents to $2.89 per gallon on July 4. Michigan drivers are now paying an average price of $2.85 per gallon for regular unleaded, 6 cents more than a week ago and 6 cents more than this time last month. Drivers are now paying about 8 cents less than this same time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $43 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $4 from when prices were their highest last May.

Pump prices have increased as gasoline stocks decreased and demand remains robust. According to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data for last week, total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 1.6 million bbl to 230.6 million bbl. On the demand front, it grew slightly to 9.5 million b/d.

“If gas stocks continue to dwindle alongside typical demand seen during the busy summer driving season, motorists will likely see pump prices continue to increase,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.86 per gallon, about 4 cents more than last week’s average and 14 cents less than this time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($2.90), Metro Detroit ($2.86), Jackson ($2.86)

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2018 Low 2018 High Record High National $2.76 $2.76 $2.72 $2.77 $2.86 $2.49 (1/3/2018) $2.97 (5/26/2018) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Michigan $2.85 $2.87 $2.79 $2.79 $2.93 $2.42 (2/21/2018) $3.13 (5/25/2018) $4.26 (5/4/2011) Detroit $2.86 $2.87 $2.82 $2.79 $2.99 $2.44 (2/27/2018) $3.11 (5/25/2018) $4.24 (5/4/2011)

