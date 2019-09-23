AAA: Michigan gas prices jump 17 cents to $2.74 per gallon

In this April 23, 2018, photo, a car is filled with gasoline at a station in Windham, N.H. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have jumped 17 cents from a week ago to about $2.74 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club said Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded rose following attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, but the average still was about 15 cents less than a year ago.

The state’s highest average was in the Ann Arbor area at around $2.80. The lowest prices were in the Traverse City area at $2.63 per gallon.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.77 per gallon, up 9 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

