AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 5 cents to $2.66 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen 5 cents from a week ago to about $2.66 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club said Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 27 cents less than a year ago. AAA says lower demand as fall approaches is anticipated to push prices lower.

The state’s highest average was in the Ann Arbor area at around $2.73. The lowest prices were in the Traverse City area at $2.38 per gallon.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.72 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

