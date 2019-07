KINGSFORD– Around 2:44 p.m. yesterday, July 2, Kingsford Public Safety responded to AAM Casting for the report of a worker that was trapped underneath some duct work.

Officers responded to the northwest section of the foundry roof. Officers were led to the area where the duct work had collapsed by AAM employees.

Officers determined that the employee, a 55-year-old man was deceased.

The incident is still under investigation.